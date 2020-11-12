Sharen L.

Brittingham, 72

SALISBURY - Sharen L. Brittingham died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. She grew up in Salisbury, where she attended Trinity United Methodist Church.

She graduated from Wicomico High School in 1966 and also graduated from the Jefferson School of Commerce. She was a secretary at Delmarva Power & Light for 10 years. Later, she worked in the office of her parents' business, Brittingham Plant Farms.

She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Keidel; four grandchildren; a great-grandson; and her sister, Sylvia Robertson.

Graveside services were held Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.







