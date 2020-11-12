1/
Sharen L. Brittingham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharen L.
Brittingham, 72
SALISBURY - Sharen L. Brittingham died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. She grew up in Salisbury, where she attended Trinity United Methodist Church.
She graduated from Wicomico High School in 1966 and also graduated from the Jefferson School of Commerce. She was a secretary at Delmarva Power & Light for 10 years. Later, she worked in the office of her parents' business, Brittingham Plant Farms.
She is survived by her daughter, Michelle Keidel; four grandchildren; a great-grandson; and her sister, Sylvia Robertson.
Graveside services were held Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Wicomico Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
4107493281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
Rest in peace, Sharon....
Randy Gravenor
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved