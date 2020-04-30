SALISBURY - Sharon Christine Bratten died Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Frances Mae Harmon Brown and John Wallace Brown of Salisbury.

She had lived in Manassas, Va., since 2000. She graduated from Wicomico Senior High School in 1981 and received an associate's degree from Montgomery College in Business. She was employed by BIOVAIL pharmaceuticals in Chantilly, Va., as a buyer for over 10 years. She also served alongside her husband in an outreach ministry for more than 20 years.

She is survived by her husband, Rossie A. Bratten III; one son, Rossie A. Bratten IV; two brothers, Kenneth Brown of Silver Spring, Md., and Keith Brown of Annapolis; and one sister, Patricia Brown of Salisbury.

A private funeral service will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will follow at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury.



