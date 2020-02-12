CRISFIELD - Shawn McDonough Pruitt of Crisfield and formerly of Montgomery County, Md., died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
Born May 16, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Charles "Tink" McDonough Pruitt who died in 2004, and the late Marilyn Kraft Pruitt who died in 2014. She had been making her home in Crisfield for the past 14 years.
She enjoyed spending time fishing and crabbing on the Chesapeake Bay which she loved. She also enjoyed searching for and collecting arrowheads, going to the beach, and shopping, especially at thrift stores.
She is survived by her companion of 14 years, Richard Person, of Crisfield, who was her childhood friend. They were reunited after 40 years at her father's funeral services and they've been inseparable ever since. She is also survived by a nephew, Troy Pruitt of Tampa, Fla.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Todd McDonough Pruitt in 2017.
There will be no formal services. Urn interment will be in the Private Family Cemetery on Old State Road in Crisfield.
