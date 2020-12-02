Sheryl Ann Pusey
Sodergren, 64
CRISFIELD - Sheryl Ann Pusey Sodergren of Crisfield and formerly of Chesapeake, Va., died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Peak Health Hartley Hall Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Pocomoke.
Born in Crisfield July 18, 1956, she was a daughter of the late Leroy and June Sterling Pusey.
A graduate of Crisfield High School Class of 1974, she earned her undergraduate degree from Salisbury University and obtained her Master's Degree from James Madison University. She was a school psychologist for 33 years with Chesapeake, Virginia Public Schools.
She is survived by two sons, Joshua Sodergren and Zachary Sodergren, both of Crisfield; a sister, Terry Howard of Marion; three nieces, Hope Shores of Tangier, Va., Jodi Howard of Marion, and Stephanie Howard of Crisfield; and several great-nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a baby sister, Jerri Lynn Pusey.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no services. However, donations in memory of Sherri may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
