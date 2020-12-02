1/1
Sheryl Ann Pusey Sodergren of Crisfield
Sheryl Ann Pusey
Sodergren, 64
CRISFIELD - Sheryl Ann Pusey Sodergren of Crisfield and formerly of Chesapeake, Va., died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Peak Health Hartley Hall Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Pocomoke.
Born in Crisfield July 18, 1956, she was a daughter of the late Leroy and June Sterling Pusey.
A graduate of Crisfield High School Class of 1974, she earned her undergraduate degree from Salisbury University and obtained her Master's Degree from James Madison University. She was a school psychologist for 33 years with Chesapeake, Virginia Public Schools.
She is survived by two sons, Joshua Sodergren and Zachary Sodergren, both of Crisfield; a sister, Terry Howard of Marion; three nieces, Hope Shores of Tangier, Va., Jodi Howard of Marion, and Stephanie Howard of Crisfield; and several great-nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a baby sister, Jerri Lynn Pusey.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no services. However, donations in memory of Sherri may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com



Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 2, 2020.
