Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Elliott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CRISFIELD - Shirley Ann Elliott, 75, of Crisfield, Md., passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.

Born in Salisbury on April 10, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Vincent Lee Arvey, Sr. and Lilly Mae Carver Arvey.

She was a Wicomico High School graduate of the Class of 1963. She was a homemaker and worked at the former Carvel Hall Cutlery until their closing. In her younger years, she worked on the water.

Shirley was a faithful Christian who loved worshiping the Lord and reading her Bible. She was a devoted member of Faith Fellowship Assembly of God where she was active in the Women's Ministry, helping with many fundraisers and activities. She also sang in the choir and later was a member of the church Worship Group. She even wrote a song, "God is still God" for her church congregation to sing.

Christmas was her favorite holiday and she loved decorating. In the warmer months, she enjoyed gardening and her swimming pool. She loved spending time with her family and she especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of almost 26 years, Phillip Pruitt Elliott, Sr. of Crisfield; children, Donald Adams/Jan, Mike Adams/Crystal, Gill Adams/Buffy, Ritchy Adams/ Stephanie, Phillip Elliott, Jr./Regina, Kevin Elliott, Sr./Angel, Shaun Elliott/Kristen, and Stephen Elliott/Faith, all of Crisfield; Ricky Dowden, Jr./Christina of Crisfield and Andy Brinsfield of North Beach, MD who she thought of as sons; brother, Glen Arvey of North Carolina; grandchildren, Emily Adams, Mikey Adams, Christina Adams, Amanda Adams, Ashley Michaels, Natalie Adams, Dalton Adams, Cienna Adams, Sarah Gibbons, Phillip Elliott, III, Faith Elliott, Dylan Elliott, Ronnie Elliott, Kevin Elliott, Jr., Joey Elliott, Daniel Elliott, Alayna Blake, Libby Elliott, Emma Elliott, Ava Elliott, and SJ Elliott, Saddie Dowden, Ivy Dowden, Raymond Dowden, and Rayna Dowden; niece and nephew, Lisa Vickers and Sammy Colatriano, both of Laurel, DE; and several additional nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Maynard "Ack" Adams in 1992; and her sister, Pat Colatriano.

Due to the restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside will be held at Sunnyridge Memorial Park. Rev. Glenn D. Gromel will officiate. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Please like our facebook page, Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, where there will be a live stream of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Faith Fellowship Assembly of God, 26950 Plantation Road, Crisfield, MD 21817; or to the , 1315 Mt. Hermon Rd Ste. D, Salisbury, MD, 21804.

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at





CRISFIELD - Shirley Ann Elliott, 75, of Crisfield, Md., passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.Born in Salisbury on April 10, 1945, she was a daughter of the late Vincent Lee Arvey, Sr. and Lilly Mae Carver Arvey.She was a Wicomico High School graduate of the Class of 1963. She was a homemaker and worked at the former Carvel Hall Cutlery until their closing. In her younger years, she worked on the water.Shirley was a faithful Christian who loved worshiping the Lord and reading her Bible. She was a devoted member of Faith Fellowship Assembly of God where she was active in the Women's Ministry, helping with many fundraisers and activities. She also sang in the choir and later was a member of the church Worship Group. She even wrote a song, "God is still God" for her church congregation to sing.Christmas was her favorite holiday and she loved decorating. In the warmer months, she enjoyed gardening and her swimming pool. She loved spending time with her family and she especially adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She is survived by her husband of almost 26 years, Phillip Pruitt Elliott, Sr. of Crisfield; children, Donald Adams/Jan, Mike Adams/Crystal, Gill Adams/Buffy, Ritchy Adams/ Stephanie, Phillip Elliott, Jr./Regina, Kevin Elliott, Sr./Angel, Shaun Elliott/Kristen, and Stephen Elliott/Faith, all of Crisfield; Ricky Dowden, Jr./Christina of Crisfield and Andy Brinsfield of North Beach, MD who she thought of as sons; brother, Glen Arvey of North Carolina; grandchildren, Emily Adams, Mikey Adams, Christina Adams, Amanda Adams, Ashley Michaels, Natalie Adams, Dalton Adams, Cienna Adams, Sarah Gibbons, Phillip Elliott, III, Faith Elliott, Dylan Elliott, Ronnie Elliott, Kevin Elliott, Jr., Joey Elliott, Daniel Elliott, Alayna Blake, Libby Elliott, Emma Elliott, Ava Elliott, and SJ Elliott, Saddie Dowden, Ivy Dowden, Raymond Dowden, and Rayna Dowden; niece and nephew, Lisa Vickers and Sammy Colatriano, both of Laurel, DE; and several additional nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Maynard "Ack" Adams in 1992; and her sister, Pat Colatriano.Due to the restrictions from the Covid-19 pandemic, a private graveside will be held at Sunnyridge Memorial Park. Rev. Glenn D. Gromel will officiate. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.Please like our facebook page, Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, where there will be a live stream of the service.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Faith Fellowship Assembly of God, 26950 Plantation Road, Crisfield, MD 21817; or to the , 1315 Mt. Hermon Rd Ste. D, Salisbury, MD, 21804.Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapMD Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.