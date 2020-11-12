1/
Shirley Ann Gasque
Shirley Ann Gasque, 85
SALISBURY - Shirley Ann Gasque died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Born in Washington, D.C., she was a daughter of the late Blanche and Benjamin Pettis.
She is survived by her children, Gladys Donaway, Glenn Gasque, Gina Marker and Walter Gasque; a sister, Helen Delorenzo; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John; eight siblings; two sons, John Gasque and B.F. Gasque; a daughter, DeeDee; and a grandson.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.



Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holloway Funeral Home
NOV
10
Interment
Springhill Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
