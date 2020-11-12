Shirley Ann Gasque, 85
SALISBURY - Shirley Ann Gasque died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Born in Washington, D.C., she was a daughter of the late Blanche and Benjamin Pettis.
She is survived by her children, Gladys Donaway, Glenn Gasque, Gina Marker and Walter Gasque; a sister, Helen Delorenzo; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John; eight siblings; two sons, John Gasque and B.F. Gasque; a daughter, DeeDee; and a grandson.
A funeral service was held Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 12, 2020.