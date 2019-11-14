PARSONSBURG - Shirley Ann Layfield died at her home Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Ada Niblett of Parsonsburg.

She worked at Holt Paper Co. for 25 years. After retiring, she worked for ASAP Pumping Services in Parsonsburg. She attended Salisbury Baptist Temple and was a member of the Salisbury Moose Lodge.

She is survived by her husband, James Richard Layfield; her daughter, Lori Richardson of Willards; a grandson; and two great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Jean Ennis of Parsonsburg; and three nieces. She was preceded in death by her brother, Edward Lee Niblett.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Holloway's Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Forest Grove Cemetery in Parsonsburg.



