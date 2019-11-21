Shirley B. Wilkerson (1934 - 2019)
  • "My Condolences to the Wilkerson family on your loss.May..."
  • "So sorry for your loss. I know you have many happy..."
    - Monna Hoffman Van Ess
  • "I was fortunate to know Shirley very well as we worked at..."
    - Linda Torbert
  • "We were fortunate to have Miss Shirley, Mr Carney and Ms..."
    - Stacy Cooper
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Bounds Funeral Home
705 E MAIN ST
Salisbury, MD 21804
SALISBURY - Shirley Baylis Wilkerson died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Guiding Hands Assisted Living in Berlin. She was the daughter of the late Marcus and Margaret Baylis.
She graduated from Snow Hill High School in 1952 and from Goldey Beacom College in Wilmington. She worked for the Social Security Administration and at the Chincoteague Naval Base. She was a member of the Gunby Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her son, Mark Wilkerson; and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Samuel C. Wilkerson.
A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Bounds Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 21, 2019
