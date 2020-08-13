Shirley D.

Woroniecki, 80

SALISBURY - Shirley D. Woroniecki died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Stansell Hospice House in Ocean Pines. Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Clara Smack Dennis.

She worked as a legal secretary for many years. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Salisbury.

She is survived by her children, Brian Dickson of New Freedom, Pa., Bill Dickson of Dagsboro, Dean Woroniecki of Delmar, Jerry Woroniecki of Berlin; a stepson, Greg Broyles of West Virginia; 12 grandchildren; her brothers, Walter Dennis of Berlin, Bill Dennis of Berlin; a sister, Ruth D. Jones of Berlin; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Woroniecki; and a brother, Richard Dennis.

Services will be will be private for the family. Interment will be in the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock. Arrangements in the care of Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.







