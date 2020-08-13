1/
Shirley D. Woroniecki
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley D.
Woroniecki, 80
SALISBURY - Shirley D. Woroniecki died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Stansell Hospice House in Ocean Pines. Born in Berlin, she was the daughter of the late Luther and Clara Smack Dennis.
She worked as a legal secretary for many years. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
She is survived by her children, Brian Dickson of New Freedom, Pa., Bill Dickson of Dagsboro, Dean Woroniecki of Delmar, Jerry Woroniecki of Berlin; a stepson, Greg Broyles of West Virginia; 12 grandchildren; her brothers, Walter Dennis of Berlin, Bill Dennis of Berlin; a sister, Ruth D. Jones of Berlin; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Woroniecki; and a brother, Richard Dennis.
Services will be will be private for the family. Interment will be in the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock. Arrangements in the care of Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin, MD - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 5, 2020
Remembering a lovely lady and extending our family sympathy to you all....blessings. The Richards Family of Ocean Pines
Gloria Richards
August 4, 2020
Love you, Aunt Shirley. Will miss you so much.
Denise Lane
Family
August 4, 2020
I was very privileged to have known Shirley and have her for a friend. She's one of the nicest, kindest person I have ever met. I'm going to miss spending time with her. God wanted her home with Joe and I know that's where she wanted to be. RIP my friend.
Teri Patrick
Friend
August 4, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Seana Massie
August 3, 2020
Jerry & Michelle - So sorry for your loss. Losing a mother is hard but know she is at peace resting with her Lord and Savior - waiting for you.
Christine Parks
Family
August 2, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss, Brian, Erin, Natalie, and Ellie! You are all in our thoughts and prayers.

Love,
Sean and Allison
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved