Shirley Faith Gray Ennis
Shirley Faith Gray
Ennis, 86
CRISFIELD - Shirley Faith Gray Ennis died Monday, August 31, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury.
Born in Baltimore August 11, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Herbert and Josephine Srebroski Gray.
She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BS in Art Education from University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Her work history includes former director of J. Millard Tawes Historical Museum, Lecturer of Art History at UMES, and secretary for Lionel Bennett, Carvel Hall, and USAF.
Very active in her community, she served as past president of both the National Hard Crab Derby Association and the Somerset County Arts Council. She was also a talented artist receiving many art awards for drawing, painting, printmaking, and sculpture. Her hobbies and special interests included pottery, painting, crafts, reading, knitting, crocheting, and antiques.
She is survived by her husband, Gene N. Ennis of Crisfield; daughter, Mona Lynn Paro of Port Alleghany, Pa.; son, John T. Paro, Jr. and wife Vicki of Crisfield; step-son, Nathan David Ennis and wife Cristine of Tyrone, Ga.; son, Charles D. Ennis of Columbus, Ohio; son, Patrick J. Ennis and wife Regina of New Egypt, N.J.; son, Gregory F. "Tigger" Ennis and wife Lee Ann of Crisfield; brother, Alfred S. Gray of Baltimore; sister, Vicky J. Gray of Baltimore; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a step-son, Gene N. Ennis, Jr.; and her brothers, Herbert Gray, Jr. and Calvin C. Gray.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home with her brother, Alfred S. Gray, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Somerset County Arts Council, 1100 W. Main Street, Crisfield, MD 21817.
To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield
306 W. Main St.
Crisfield, MD 21817
410-968-0707
