CRISFIELD - Shirley Jones went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 from her home where she resided with her granddaughter, Ellen, for the past two years.

Born in Crisfield Nov. 9, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Bennett and Mabel Ellen Landon Sterling.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Crisfield Wesleyan Church.

She loved the Lord and enjoyed reading her Bible and encouraging loved ones to give their lives to Him. Affectionately known as "Gran" or "Gran-Gran", she adored her family and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and doting on her great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed feeding anyone who came to see her and loved to cook Sunday dinners for her family. In her younger years she enjoyed sewing and upholstery.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol Bell and Renee Carlins, both of Crisfield; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Ellen Scott and her daughter Chloe of Crisfield, Kelly Wilson and husband Tim and their children, Marlie, Collin, and Gavin of Hebron, Barry Scott and wife Jessica and their son Ethan of Princess Anne, and Kimberly Young and husband Sigmund and their son Shane of Bethesda; three sisters, Frances Young of Melbourne, Florida, Joyce Swift of Fruitland, and Carolyn Hinman of Frederick; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also survived by her loving caregivers, Becca Landon, Taylour Workman, Angie Pendry, and Degi Carman.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Patsy Forbush; and five brothers, Bennett Wayne Sterling, Jesse Sterling, Bobby Gene Sterling, Ora Lee Sterling, and Linwood "Possum" Sterling.

Funeral services officiated by Rev. Bob Daniels were Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home where a visitation was one hour prior. Interment followed in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802-1733; or Crisfield Wesleyan Church, 3065 Lawsonia Road, Crisfield, MD 21817.

