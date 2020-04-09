Shirley Lou Smack (1930 - 2020)
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Obituary
SALISBURY - Shirley Lou Smack died Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late William J. Culver and late Nevada S. Bowden Culver.
Shirley graduated college and went on to nursing, management jobs and accounting. She was a member of Allen Memorial Church in Salisbury.
Shirley is survived by her niece, Lisa Swain; and two nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Herbert Smack.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Apr. 9, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
