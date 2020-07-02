1/
Shirley Mae Donohoe
Shirley Mae
Donohoe, 83
SALISBURY - Shirley Mae Donohoe of Mardela Springs, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late Walter "Ned" Haddock and Ella L. Owens Haddock.
For many years, she worked in the cafeteria at Northwestern Elementary, West Side and Mardela High. She was a member of Salisbury Baptist Temple.
She is survived by her children, Phyllis Collins of Hebron, N. Phil Donohoe Jr. of Mardela Springs, Paul Donohoe of Mardela Springs, Patricia Catlin of Mardela Springs and Pamela Meekins of Whaleyville; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Lynch of Hebron, Jeannie Glover of Mardela Springs, Walter Edward "Sonny" Haddock of Mardela Springs and Charles Haddock of Laurel; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norris P. Donoho; and a sister, Charlotte Ann Colonna.
A graveside service was held Friday, June 26, 2020, at Mardela Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



Published in NewsZapMD on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
JUN
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mardela Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
302-846-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 27, 2020
Just heard about Shirley's passing yesterday. We have many fond memories of Shirley and her family at People's Missionary Church. So sorry for your loss. May God comfort you with His love. Ruth Ann Savage (and Jack, too.)
Ruth Ann Savage
Friend
