Shirley Mae

Donohoe, 83

SALISBURY - Shirley Mae Donohoe of Mardela Springs, died Sunday, June 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of the late Walter "Ned" Haddock and Ella L. Owens Haddock.

For many years, she worked in the cafeteria at Northwestern Elementary, West Side and Mardela High. She was a member of Salisbury Baptist Temple.

She is survived by her children, Phyllis Collins of Hebron, N. Phil Donohoe Jr. of Mardela Springs, Paul Donohoe of Mardela Springs, Patricia Catlin of Mardela Springs and Pamela Meekins of Whaleyville; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Lynch of Hebron, Jeannie Glover of Mardela Springs, Walter Edward "Sonny" Haddock of Mardela Springs and Charles Haddock of Laurel; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norris P. Donoho; and a sister, Charlotte Ann Colonna.

A graveside service was held Friday, June 26, 2020, at Mardela Memorial Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store