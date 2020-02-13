SALISBURY - Shirley Mae O'Hara died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Isaac Gatton and Marie Elizabeth Myers Gatton.
She was a member of the Moose Lodge and , both in Salisbury and previously worked for the Hecht Co. in Salisbury and the Plim Plaza in Ocean City.
She is survived by her four daughters, Deborah Marie Burton of Frankford, Patricia O'Hara Routenberg of Salisbury, Colleen Diane Thornton of Columbia, Md., and Nancy Elizabeth O'Hara of Salisbury; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Arnold Edward Gatton of Frankford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings, Doris Kirchner, Richard Gatton, Thelma Fowler and Edna Dorsch; and the father of her children, Charles Jerome O'Hara.
The family will conduct memorial services at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to a . Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 13, 2020