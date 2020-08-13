1/
Shushen "Shu" Joshi
Shushen Joshi, 57
SALISBURY - Shushen "Shu" Joshi, 57, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
He graduated in 1981 from James M. Bennett Senior High School in Salisbury and earned a bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering Technology from DeVry Institute of Technology in Ohio. In 1989, he began his career as a Field Engineer with CAE LINK Corp. Later, he ventured into real estate and eventually found his passion in helping others after earning a Chemical Dependency Counseling degree from Wor-Wic Community College. He found great joy knowing he saved many lives with his unorthodox style dealing with addiction.
He is survived by his mother, Santosh; a son, Rakesh; brothers, Shallin of Brookfield, Conn., and Shai of New Milford, Conn.; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Memories & Condolences

August 7, 2020
Santosh: So sorry yo read about the lost of your son.
DON E RICHARDSON
Friend
August 6, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Christine Lennon
