Shushen Joshi, 57

SALISBURY - Shushen "Shu" Joshi, 57, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

He graduated in 1981 from James M. Bennett Senior High School in Salisbury and earned a bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering Technology from DeVry Institute of Technology in Ohio. In 1989, he began his career as a Field Engineer with CAE LINK Corp. Later, he ventured into real estate and eventually found his passion in helping others after earning a Chemical Dependency Counseling degree from Wor-Wic Community College. He found great joy knowing he saved many lives with his unorthodox style dealing with addiction.

He is survived by his mother, Santosh; a son, Rakesh; brothers, Shallin of Brookfield, Conn., and Shai of New Milford, Conn.; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







