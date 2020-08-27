1/
Sidney A. Davis
Sidney A. Davis, 81
SALISBURY - Sidney Ann Davis died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. A native of Northside Chesconessex, Va., her parents were the late Sidney Matthew Pruitt and Ona Dise Pruitt.
Following high school, she completed the LPN nursing program and began a career with Peninsula General Hospital in Salisbury, retiring in 2008.
She is survived by her sister, Violet Mears of Parksley; a brother, Brooks Pruitt of Northside Chesconessex, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Eva Parks, Sue Brown, Norma Fletcher and Nancy Horner, as well as her infant sister, Sylvia Pruitt.
To honor her wishes, no public service will he held. Arrangements are in the care of Williams-Onancock Funeral Home in Onancock.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Onancock Funeral Home
94 Market Street
Onancock, VA 23417
(757) 787-2340
Memories & Condolences

August 19, 2020
Hello Violet, sorry about the loss of your sister, Sydney Ann. I am Shay Betts and she was a part of my Dads life, mine and my sons childhood.
Fond memories. Rest in peace Sydney
Shay L Reisert
Friend
