Sidney A. Davis, 81

SALISBURY - Sidney Ann Davis died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. A native of Northside Chesconessex, Va., her parents were the late Sidney Matthew Pruitt and Ona Dise Pruitt.

Following high school, she completed the LPN nursing program and began a career with Peninsula General Hospital in Salisbury, retiring in 2008.

She is survived by her sister, Violet Mears of Parksley; a brother, Brooks Pruitt of Northside Chesconessex, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Eva Parks, Sue Brown, Norma Fletcher and Nancy Horner, as well as her infant sister, Sylvia Pruitt.

To honor her wishes, no public service will he held. Arrangements are in the care of Williams-Onancock Funeral Home in Onancock.







