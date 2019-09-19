SALISBURY - Signe A. Causey died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Thomas "Pennie" Robertson and Inez Moore.
She was a member of the Nelson's Memorial United Methodist Church in Hebron.
She is survived by two daughters, Signe Kathleen Fields of Savannah, Ga., Pennie Savage of Salisbury; stepchildren, Diana Hudson, Edger William Causey Jr., Gloria Gardner; 13 grandchildren; multiple great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Causey; and a daughter, Patricia Maureen Dilworth.
A funeral service was held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will take place at Webster Family Cemetery in Mount Vernon.
Published in NewsZapMD on Sept. 19, 2019