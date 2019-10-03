SALISBURY - Sondra Paige died on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Salisbury Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Born in Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of Murray Braunstein and Mildred Brown.

While in her 20s and 30s, she was a model for Modeling Agencies in Manhattan. She and her husband owned and operated Paige's Medical Pharmacy in Cambridge. She contributed her time at the MAC Center and served as a Jehovah's Witnesses.

She is survived by her son, Perry Paige of Reisterstown, Md.; and her sister, Joyce Gruber of Salisbury. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Paige.

Services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



