DELMAR - Stayton Leon Hastings died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of the late Floyd Leon Hastings and Metha Johnson Hastings.

He was a 1970 graduate of Delmar High School, where he played football and wrestled. He retired after more than 30 years of service as a grain supervisor at Perdue Farms. He attended St. Stephen's United Methodist Church in Delmar.

He is survived by a daughter, Tallie R. Figgs of Delmar; sons, Rob Hurley of Salisbury and Stayton M. Hastings of Fruitland; six grandchildren; a sister, Sandra Donohoe; and two nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Joeanne Willey and Margaret Ellen Downey.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



