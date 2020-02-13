Stayton L. Hastings

Obituary
DELMAR - Stayton Leon Hastings died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, he was a son of the late Floyd Leon Hastings and Metha Johnson Hastings.
He was a 1970 graduate of Delmar High School, where he played football and wrestled. He retired after more than 30 years of service as a grain supervisor at Perdue Farms. He attended St. Stephen's United Methodist Church in Delmar.
He is survived by a daughter, Tallie R. Figgs of Delmar; sons, Rob Hurley of Salisbury and Stayton M. Hastings of Fruitland; six grandchildren; a sister, Sandra Donohoe; and two nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Joeanne Willey and Margaret Ellen Downey.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on Feb. 13, 2020
