Stella Adamopoulos, 89

FENWICK ISLAND - Stella Latsios Adamopoulos died Friday, July 10, 2020, at her family's home in Fenwick Island. Born in Alexandria, Va., her parents were the late Christos and Christina Latsios.

She graduated in 1948 from George Washington High School and enrolled at the Alexandria Hospital School of Nursing. She and her husband moved to Salisbury in 1962, where she worked as a nurse at Peninsula General Hospital. She was an active member of the Eastern Shore's first Greek Orthodox community since its founding, and attended St. George's Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean City.

She is survived by her sons, Stavros, Christos and Elias; five granddaughters; and her brother, George. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death in 2004 by her husband of 46 years, Dr. Elias S. Adamopoulos.

A funeral service was held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Ocean City on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Interment was in Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are being handled by Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







