SALISBURY - Stella M. Johnson died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Pocomoke City, she was the daughter of the late Irvin Johnson and Beaulah Copes Johnson.
She was a member of Tabernacle of Grace Full Gospel Church of Deliverance in Salisbury. Prior to retiring, she was employed by Perdue Farms.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Johnson and Edith Bennett; four sons, Billy Johnson, Robert Johnson, Michael Johnson and Rodney Johnson; a sister, Agnes Purnell; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will follow at Green Acres Memorial Park in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home, P.A. - Salisbury
1618 West Road
Salisbury, MD 21801
410-546-6937
