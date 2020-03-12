Stephen A. Hall

Guest Book
  • "A great preacher and teacher, always enjoyed his presence..."
    - Paulette Forbes
  • "Bishop Hall was a trusted man of God who would tell you the..."
    - Emory Griffith
  • "Preaching Man with the True Word.Rip"
    - Vivian L
  • "I last saw Bishop and Lady Vanessa Hall at the Propel..."
    - Joyce Scales
  • "Sneding My Love and Prayers on behalf of the Usher family,..."
    - Anthony Usher
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Allen Memorial Baptist Church
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Allen Memorial Baptist Church
Salisbury, MD
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The RhemaNation Church
5310 Rock Springs Road
Lithonia, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
12:00 PM
New Beginning Full Gospel Baptist Church
923 Valley Brook Road
Decatur, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - Stephen Asher Hall died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.
He spent his early years in Harrisonburg, Va., and then Pocomoke City, before moving to Salisbury, where he attended James M. Bennett High School. He graduated from Salisbury University with a degree in Business and joined Mercantile Bank in Baltimore and became a Vice President in the Commercial Lending Department.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki Hall; a stepdaughter, Brooke Bauer; two step-grandchildren; his mother, Rosa Hall Bean of Salisbury; his father, Willis "Will" Hall of Ocean Pines; brothers, Clay Hall of Harborton, Va., and David Hall of Salisbury; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Allen Memorial Baptist Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon