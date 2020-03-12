SALISBURY - Stephen Asher Hall died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, surrounded by family and friends.

He spent his early years in Harrisonburg, Va., and then Pocomoke City, before moving to Salisbury, where he attended James M. Bennett High School. He graduated from Salisbury University with a degree in Business and joined Mercantile Bank in Baltimore and became a Vice President in the Commercial Lending Department.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki Hall; a stepdaughter, Brooke Bauer; two step-grandchildren; his mother, Rosa Hall Bean of Salisbury; his father, Willis "Will" Hall of Ocean Pines; brothers, Clay Hall of Harborton, Va., and David Hall of Salisbury; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Allen Memorial Baptist Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



