SALISBURY - Stephen "Steve" Kirk Buchly died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. His parents were the late Albert and Marylee Buchly.
He grew up in Silver Spring, Md., and graduated from Bethesda Chevy Chase High School and Frostburg State University. He later earned a master's degree in Education at Salisbury State University. Over the next four decades, he worked as a Special Education teacher, football coach, and Athletic Director in Snow Hill and Pocomoke High Schools.
He is survived by his wife, Denise; a son, Matthew; a daughter, Shannon; four grandchildren; a brother, Dr. Mark Buchly; and a sister, Karen Buchly.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Providence Presbyterian Church in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service in Berlin.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 30, 2020