PARSONSBURG - Stephen David Hirsch died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Landstuhl, Germany, he was the son of Neva "Gerry" Geraldene Yates Hill and Edward "Bunky" Hill; and the son of the late Mathias Carl Hirsch.

He received a heart transplant in 1987 and a kidney transplant in 2011. He worked as a Vice President of Finance for Downes Associates Engineering Firm for 20 years, retiring in 2014. Previously, he was a produce manager for Safeway in Salisbury.

He is survived by his daughter, Lauren Ann Hirsch-Farrow of Salisbury; a grandson; two brothers, Michael Hirsch of Parsonsburg and Gerald "Gerry" Hirsch of Laurel; the mother of his daughter, Sheryl Curtis of Delmar; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens near Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



