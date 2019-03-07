SALISBURY - Stephen Michael Pusey died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of Stephen W. Pusey and Barbara Atkinson Herman of Salisbury.

He graduated from Parkside High School in 1987 and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in Construction Management Technology and Sciences from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. He was a partner in the family business, Terra Firma of Delmarva, where he worked in engineering and estimating.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Jenny; daughters, Josephine "Josie" Hope and Erin Elizabeth; a brother, Christopher Pusey of Ocean City; a sister, Amy Webster of Salisbury; a stepmother, Judy Gray; stepsisters, Julie Hawkins and Jennifer Ehrenfeld; a stepbrother, Matthew Herman; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held Friday, March 1, 2019, at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment was in Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury.



