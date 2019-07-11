Stephen R. Smith

Guest Book
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. Steve was a gentle soul and I..."
    - Catherine O. Banks
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Pittsville Cemetery
Obituary
Send Flowers

SALISBURY - Stephen Richard Smith died on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his home. Born in Bethesda, Md., he was the son of Phyllis Ruth Davis Smith and the late Ernest Smith.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Cynthia J. Gross and Nancy E. Small; three nephews and a niece; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. A graveside service was held Monday, July 8, 2019, at Pittsville Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 11, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Salisbury, MD   (410) 742-5141
funeral home direction icon