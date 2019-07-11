SALISBURY - Stephen Richard Smith died on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his home. Born in Bethesda, Md., he was the son of Phyllis Ruth Davis Smith and the late Ernest Smith.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Cynthia J. Gross and Nancy E. Small; three nephews and a niece; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. A graveside service was held Monday, July 8, 2019, at Pittsville Cemetery.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
