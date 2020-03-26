Steven B. Glasgow

Guest Book
  • "Kenny, Cindy, Judy and the entire family. We all have..."
    - Sandy Raynor
  • "So sorry to hear this...... Love and prayers to all the..."
    - Richard Malone
  • "So sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your immediate..."
    - Terry and Jennie Swafford
  • "It can be so hard to face the first year without your loved..."
  • "So sorry for your loss. Louis and Brenda Jones"
    - Louis Jones
Service Information
Hinman Funeral Home
11673 Somerset Ave
Princess Anne, MD
21853
(410)-651-0990
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hinman Funeral Home, P.A.
Princess Anne, MD
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Hinman Funeral Home, P.A.
Princess Anne, MD
Obituary
PRINCESS ANNE - Steven Bruce Glasgow died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury he was the son of the late Alfred and Joan Lewis Glasgow.
He worked as an electrician, and owned and operated Glasgow Electric. He was a volunteer with Fruitland Volunteer Fire Department and National Rifle Association advocate. He was well known for playing Santa Claus.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mary "Shelley" Glasgow; sons, Adam Glasgow of Salisbury, Josh Glasgow of Pittsville and Nicholas Vetra of Princess Anne; a granddaughter; a brother, Kenny Glasgow of Princess Anne; sisters, Cindy Tarr of Fruitland and Patricia Donovan of Baltimore; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne. Interment was in Beechwood Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Hinman Funeral Home in Princess Anne.
Published in NewsZapMD on Mar. 26, 2020
