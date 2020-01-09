Steven D. Cook (1965 - 2019)
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
Obituary
SALISBURY - Steven Donald Cook died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. He was the only child of Eleanor Rae Forse and the late Donald Cook.
He grew up in Siloam and was a 1983 graduate of Parkside High School, where he played basketball and baseball.
During his time at Parkside, he discovered a love of carpentry and wood working, and began a career as a building contractor for Chesapeake Quality Homes. He was a skilled pool player.
He is survived by his mother, Eleanor Forse; his son, Matt; and his best friend and son's mom, Missy. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jack Forse.
A memorial service will be held today, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will be private in Siloam.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 9, 2020
