SALISBURY - Steven Donald Cook died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. He was the only child of Eleanor Rae Forse and the late Donald Cook.

He grew up in Siloam and was a 1983 graduate of Parkside High School, where he played basketball and baseball.

During his time at Parkside, he discovered a love of carpentry and wood working, and began a career as a building contractor for Chesapeake Quality Homes. He was a skilled pool player.

He is survived by his mother, Eleanor Forse; his son, Matt; and his best friend and son's mom, Missy. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jack Forse.

A memorial service will be held today, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. Interment will be private in Siloam.



