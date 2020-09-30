Steven Lively Moskaluk
On September 11, 2020 at 2133 PST in Los Angeles California, Steven Lively Moskaluk entered the gates of heaven.
Steve, born in NYC September 24, 1973, was the precious son of Elizabeth (Lisa) Lively and John A McCadams.
Steve, a graduate of Crisfield High School, was a proud member of the class of 1991. After high school, Steven studied at the University of Maryland and Salisbury University. During his adult life he worked in both the finance and hospitality industries.
Steve is survived by his parents; and step-sisters, Jen and Amy McCadams. He leaves behind a beloved extended family to include his uncles and aunties, John and Jean Lively, Alice and Hafiz Tokhi, Frank and T Lively and Joe and Cathie Lively. Additionally, Steve is survived by his numerous cousins, John, Patrick, Kelly, Margaret, Kate, Francis, Veronica, Christopher, Joseph, Sultanna, Alison, Thom, Jack and Liz; and several first cousins once removed.
Steve would have been the first to tell you he had a great life. He loved people and enjoyed traveling. His sense of humor was legendary. He had numerous friends on both coasts - because to know him was to love him. His friends meant the world to him.
Steve was a very kind person to all especially the down trodden. He stood up to protect the weak and vulnerable. He'd give away anything he had to help someone. He strived to lift up his friends - always accentuating the positive.
On Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial was held at Saint Aloysius Gonzaga at 19 Eye St NW, Washington, DC 20001. There was an open reception from 2-6 pm for family and friends at Tommy Joe's at 7940 Norfolk Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814.
On Sunday, September 27, 2020 the family had a reception remembering and honoring Steve at Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home, 306 W. Main St.,Crisfield, Maryland 21817. Friends and family were invited to join this celebration of his life between 1 -3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 4200 Harewood Rd NE, Washington, DC 20017.
To send condolences, please visit www.bradshawandsonsfuneralhome.com