Steven Thomas Burton
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FRANKFORD - Steven Thomas Burton died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at home. Born in Dagsboro, he was the son of the late Julian Thomas and Beatrice Louise Lathbury Burton.
He was a lifetime carpenter and in his free time loved fishing and sitting at Marvin's Market.
He is survived by two brothers, Jack Burton of Millsboro and Wayne Burton of Salisbury; two sisters, Penny Meadows of Salisbury and Billie Jean Timmons of Seaford; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Wilkerson.
Arrangements are in the care of Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home - Selbyville
19 South Main St.
Selbyville, DE 19975
(302) 436-8421
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 20, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always. Steve will be in my heart always.
Linda Digiacomo
June 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Clyde Franklin
Friend
June 19, 2020
I will miss you so much STEVIE. You were such an awesome cousin ❤. You left us way too early. You did anything for anyone. Now you are out of pain. Have fun up in HEAVEN with your cousin RANDY Evans Love and miss you sweetheart . Love. Tammy (aka.Tam Tam)
Tammy Evans Mitchell
June 18, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of Steve... one of the nicest person you would ever want to meet.. You are no longer suffering. R.I.P Steve...
Beverly Wells
Family
June 18, 2020
Clyde Hickman
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved