FRANKFORD - Steven Thomas Burton died Sunday, June 14, 2020, at home. Born in Dagsboro, he was the son of the late Julian Thomas and Beatrice Louise Lathbury Burton.

He was a lifetime carpenter and in his free time loved fishing and sitting at Marvin's Market.

He is survived by two brothers, Jack Burton of Millsboro and Wayne Burton of Salisbury; two sisters, Penny Meadows of Salisbury and Billie Jean Timmons of Seaford; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Wilkerson.

Arrangements are in the care of Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville.





