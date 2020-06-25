Stewart "Gene" Scott Jr.
SALISBURY - Stewart "Gene" Scott Jr. died Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Stewart Eugene Scott Sr. and Grace Hurley.
A Wicomico County school bus contractor for over 30 years, he loved horse racing and NASCAR.
He is survived by his son, Jeffery Scott of Salisbury; daughter, Dawn Scott of Delmar; brother, Alton "A.T." Scott of Salisbury; sister, Jennifer Stevenson of Willards; mother, Grace Hurley of Salisbury; two grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Dannielle Scott.
A memorial service was held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Halo Shelter in Salisbury.


Published in NewsZapMD on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Memorial service
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Halo Shelter building
June 22, 2020
As his cousin growing up, we called him Genie! I remember he played and joked and smiled constantly. I love our childhood memories going to his house(Aunt Graces house) each Thanksgiving and enjoying football, lots of food and family time with many cousins, aunts and uncles and our grandparents. We will miss you cousin! Hope to see you again in Heaven! Love you. What a day that will be!!!
Tom Savage and family.
Tom Savage and Family
Family
