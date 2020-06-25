SALISBURY - Stewart "Gene" Scott Jr. died Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Stewart Eugene Scott Sr. and Grace Hurley.

A Wicomico County school bus contractor for over 30 years, he loved horse racing and NASCAR.

He is survived by his son, Jeffery Scott of Salisbury; daughter, Dawn Scott of Delmar; brother, Alton "A.T." Scott of Salisbury; sister, Jennifer Stevenson of Willards; mother, Grace Hurley of Salisbury; two grandchildren; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Dannielle Scott.

A memorial service was held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Halo Shelter in Salisbury.





