Sue Ellen Bohler, 61

SALISBURY -- Sue Ellen Bohler, 61, of Salisbury, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Ronald Edward Adkins and Doris Jane Bennett Adkins.

A 1977 graduate of Parkside High School, she received a Nursing Degree from Wor-Wic Community College and a bachelor's in Science from Wilmington University. She worked as an infection control registered nurse at Deer's Head Center for 13 years, retiring in 2006.

Sue is survived by her four children, Jackie Lowe of Hebron, Jamie Banks of Silver Spring, Md., Nicholas Bohler of Salisbury and Matthew Bohler of Hebron; four grandchildren; a sister, Laurie Adkins; and a niece, Jennifer Adkins of Salisbury. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, David Ronald Adkins.

A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Mardela Memorial Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will directly follow at the Wildflower Estate in Mardela Springs. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







