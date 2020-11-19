1/
Sue Ellen Bohler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sue's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sue Ellen Bohler, 61
SALISBURY -- Sue Ellen Bohler, 61, of Salisbury, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional. Born in Salisbury, she was the daughter of the late Ronald Edward Adkins and Doris Jane Bennett Adkins.
A 1977 graduate of Parkside High School, she received a Nursing Degree from Wor-Wic Community College and a bachelor's in Science from Wilmington University. She worked as an infection control registered nurse at Deer's Head Center for 13 years, retiring in 2006.
Sue is survived by her four children, Jackie Lowe of Hebron, Jamie Banks of Silver Spring, Md., Nicholas Bohler of Salisbury and Matthew Bohler of Hebron; four grandchildren; a sister, Laurie Adkins; and a niece, Jennifer Adkins of Salisbury. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, David Ronald Adkins.
A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Mardela Memorial Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will directly follow at the Wildflower Estate in Mardela Springs. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
Wildflower Estate
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Mardela Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 13, 2020
To Sues Family, I am so sorry for your loss. My family lived next door to Sues family for years; I baby sat her & Laurie. Sweetest girls ever. We camped & went boating together. Our parents also took motorcycle rides together. Lots of wonderful memories. You are all in my heart & prayers.
Brenda Larmore Cook
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved