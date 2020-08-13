1/
Susan H. Holland
Susan H. Holland, 65
STOCKTON - Susan Humphreys Holland died at her Stockton home on Friday, July 31, 2020. Born in Fruitland, she was the daughter of the late Leonard Humphreys and Betty Whittaker Humphreys.
Following graduation from Pocomoke High School in 1972, she earned a bachelor's degree from Salisbury University in 1979. She entered Wor-Wic Community College nursing program worked as a Registered Nurse at Peninsula Regional Medical Center for 20 years. Known for her musical talents, she sang in several weddings and taught piano lessons for years.
She is survived by her four children, Andrew Holland, Nathan Holland, Shana Farlow and Jennifer Holland, all of Stockton; four grandchildren; three brothers, Charles Humphreys of Petersburg, Va., Carroll Humphreys of New Church and David Humphreys of Parsonsburg.
A Celebration of Life was held outside at her home on Little Mill Road in Stockton on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Pocomoke City.



Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
outside at her home
August 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Althea Waters( Drummond)
Classmate
