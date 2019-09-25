Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 (410)-228-4727 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. - Cambridge 700 Locust Street Cambridge , MD 21613 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CAMBRIDGE - Suzanne P. Loeffler passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at UMSMC at Dorchester. She was born in New Hampshire on Oct. 22, 1971 and was the daughter of Charles and Stacey Pulk and Mary Faye Nicholson Jones and William Jones.

Suzanne graduated from Shaker High School class of 1990 in Latham, N.Y. and graduated from Salisbury University class of 1999. She was a literacy coach for North Caroline High School. Suzanne enjoyed lacrosse, coaching, teaching, helping others, and life in general. There was never a person that she met that wasn't an instant friend. She was a member of the Cambridge Elks, and the DAR.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Loeffler of Cambridge; two children, Gregory Loeffler and Allison Loeffler; her father, Charles Pulk and wife Stacey of Cambridge; mother, Mary Faye Jones and husband William of Homosassa, Fla.; in laws, Richard and Joy Loeffler of Cambridge; three brothers, Michael Pulk and wife Lisa and their children Caitlin and Nathan of Halfmoon, N.Y., Todd Pulk and his children Colby, Todd Joseph, and Aaron Jacob of Sanford, Maine; brother in law, Ronald Loeffler and wife Heather and their children Austin and Monica of East New Market, Md.; step sisters, Allison Aber and Matt Lanning of Argyle, N.Y., Jocylyn Aber of Burden Lake, N.Y. and Robin Nelson of Portland, Ore. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of life was held on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge. Rev. Jack Diehl officiated. Family received friends Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of ones choice.





