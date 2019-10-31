DELMAR - Suzanne Robinson Smith died at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Born in Baltimore, she was a daughter of Belva W. Bratton Robinson and the late John Woodrow Robinson.
She graduated in 1985 from Sykesville High School and attended Howard County Community College. She worked as a phlebotomist at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, before moving to the Eastern Shore. She worked for LabCorp, Three Lower Counties and most recently at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford. She became a business owner when she opened Suzanne's Miracles & More in Delmar, where she was a hairstylist.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sons, Nick and Jon Smith of Delmar; a sister, Beverly Robinson of Columbia, Md.; her fiancé, Jim Lewis of Delmar; and her former husband and father of her sons, Charlie Smith of Delmar.
A funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
