SALISBURY - Sylvia Ann "Sis" Givans died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Born in Salisbury, his parents were the late Norma M. Hearn Givans and William H. Givans.
She graduated from Salisbury State Teacher's College in 1955 with a bachelor's in Elementary Education and earned a master's degree from Johns Hopkins University in 1962. She worked as an educator in Baltimore and Caroline counties, and served as an Elementary Education Director for Wicomico County Public Schools. After retiring in 1991, she worked at Salisbury University as an adjunct faculty member in the Education Department.
A graveside service was held at Parsons Cemetery on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.
