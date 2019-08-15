PARSONSBURG - Sylvia Marie Williams died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd Marshall and Catherine LaCurts.

She retired from Deer's Head Hospital and Kmart after many years of service. She was a member of Delmarva Evangelistic Church.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Arthur; daughters, Marie Bradshaw and Lisa Davidson; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Patricia Cannon; a brother, Kenneth Marshall; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Williams.

A funeral service was held Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Delmarva Evangelistic Church. Interment was at Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. Arrangements are in the care of the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



