FRUITLAND - Tabatha Lee "Tabby" Gribble died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, her father was Tracy Matsatsos Sr. and her mother was Rebecca Lee Revel.
She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Wayne Gribble; siblings, Tracy Matsatsos Jr., Tiffany Abitua, Brittany Camargo, Destiny Revel, Brooke Revel and Desiree Revel; grandparents, Ray and Lee Adele Burchette; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Bethany Revel.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was in Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 11, 2019