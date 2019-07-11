Tabatha L. Gribble

Guest Book
  • "My family and I are deeply sorry for the loss of your..."
    - Melinda
  • "I am sorry for the passing of your love one.God of all..."
    - AV
  • "My heart and condolences are with you all. She was an..."
    - Chelsea Young
  • "You fought hard and now you can rest easy. Paula (From..."
    - PAULA KEIM
  • "Spread your angel wings and fly!!!!"
    - Valerie Pickens
Service Information
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE
19940
(302)-846-2525
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Short Funeral Home
13 E. Grove Street
Delmar, DE 19940
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

FRUITLAND - Tabatha Lee "Tabby" Gribble died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Salisbury, her father was Tracy Matsatsos Sr. and her mother was Rebecca Lee Revel.
She is survived by her husband of 16 years, Wayne Gribble; siblings, Tracy Matsatsos Jr., Tiffany Abitua, Brittany Camargo, Destiny Revel, Brooke Revel and Desiree Revel; grandparents, Ray and Lee Adele Burchette; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Bethany Revel.
A funeral service was held Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment was in Wicomico Memorial Park in Salisbury. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.
Published in NewsZapMD on July 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.