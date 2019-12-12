Tamela W. Donaway (1963 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Amie And Family, I am sorry to read of Tammy's passing, I..."
    - david taylor
  • "Grief never ends,but it changes,its a passage,not a place..."
    - Jack and rhonda Truitt
  • "I met Tammy through her cousin Ben Wells. She was very..."
    - Beverly Wells
  • "Tammy loved her children and her grandchildren. Whenever I..."
    - Betty Darby-Glime
  • "Aunt Tammy you will be greatly missed by so many. You had a..."
    - Winter Truitt
Service Information
Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD
21811
(410)-641-2111
Obituary
Send Flowers

WILLARDS - Tamela "Tammy" Denise Webster Donaway died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, surrounded by family members and friends. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of Edward "Jack" Truitt and the late Irma Jean Truitt.
Tammy was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 20 years.
She is survived by her children, Amie Eichhorn, Kristin Joseph and Brooke Joseph; five grandchildren; brothers, Jesse Truitt, Jack Truitt and Frank Wells; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
Published in NewsZapMD on Dec. 12, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.