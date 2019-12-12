WILLARDS - Tamela "Tammy" Denise Webster Donaway died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, surrounded by family members and friends. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of Edward "Jack" Truitt and the late Irma Jean Truitt.
Tammy was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 20 years.
She is survived by her children, Amie Eichhorn, Kristin Joseph and Brooke Joseph; five grandchildren; brothers, Jesse Truitt, Jack Truitt and Frank Wells; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.
