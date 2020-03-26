SEAFORD - Tammy S. Dunston Casper died at her home in Seaford on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born in Salisbury, she was a daughter of Chuck Dunston of Salisbury and Charlotte Neill Melvin of Salisbury.

She lived and raised her family in Newark, Del., where she had a career as a production manager for Autotote Systems and Rodel. She moved to Seaford in 2004.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, William H. Casper Jr.; a daughter, Jaime Casper Kennedy of Bridgeville; a son, Aaron Casper of Salisbury; six grandchildren; a great-grandson; siblings, Brian Melvin of Delmar, Lee Melvin of Texas, Jackie Dunston of Salisbury, Sherry Dunston Gladden of Salisbury; a stepsister, Alisa Melvin Bloodsworth of Delmar; a stepmother, Joyce Dunston; a stepfather, Norris Melvin; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held sometime in June, when she would have been celebrating her 60th birthday. Arrangements are in the care of Short Funeral Home in Delmar.



