CHURCH CREEK - Teresa L. Stelzner passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Talbot Hospice House. She was born in Cambridge on Nov. 18, 1950 and was a daughter of the late John Melvin Jones and Mary Willey Jones Todd.

Mrs. Stelzner graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1968.

She is survived by her husband, Stephen Stelzner of Church Creek; a daughter, Michelle Anders and husband Bryan of Easton; a son, Anthony Stelzner II and wife Miki of Bryantown, Md.; three grandchildren; a sister, Linda Wright and her husband George of Cambridge; a brother, Dennis W. Jones of Madison; and several nephews.

A celebration of life will be on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at the Church Creek Fire Hall.

Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.



