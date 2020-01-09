NORFOLK - Terrace "Terry" Lee Moses died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at home. Born in Cape Charles, his parents were Jannie Jones Smith and the late John Moses Sr.
He graduated from James M. Bennett High School. He served in the U.S. Army for two years. He worked for Campbell Soup Co. for many years, until is closing. Later, he pursued a career in masonry.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Betty; his children, Joseph, Andre' and Sonya, all of Norfolk; his brothers, John Moses Sr., Samuel and Anthony Moses of Salisbury, Douglas Moses Sr. of Seaford and Melvin Moses of Cape Charles; sisters, Violet Wallace of Fruitland, Janet Moses and Valarie Polk of Salisbury; grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Alexander Moses Sr.; his stepfather, John E. Smith; and stepmother, Maggie Moses.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home In Salisbury.
Published in NewsZapMD on Jan. 9, 2020