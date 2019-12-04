Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home - Crisfield 306 W. Main St. Crisfield , MD 21817 (410)-968-0707 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Christ Fellowship Bible Church 5910 Crisfield Highway Marion Station , MD View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Christ Fellowship Bible Church 5910 Crisfield Highway Marion Station , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WESTOVER - Terri Lee Scott Dize went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 with her family and friends by her side at Harrison House in Snow Hill.

Born in Crisfield on March 26, 1956, she was a daughter of Richard Denny Scott of Crisfield and the late Dora Lee Thornton Scott who died Dec. 17, 2017.

A graduate of Crisfield High School, class of 1975, she was the activities director at Alice Byrd Tawes Nursing Home in Crisfield, working 34 years, until her retirement in 2014.

She was a charter member of Christ Fellowship Bible Church and she loved collecting her precious Boyd's Bears and taking her yearly trips to Pennsylvania Dutch Country.

Along with her father, Richard Denny Scott, she is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 37 years, Harvey O. "Corky" Dize, Jr. of Westover; her son, Jason Dize and his daughter Dakota of Virginia Beach; her sister, Denise Scott/Mike of Crisfield; her aunts and uncles, Frances Evans, Joe Scott, Mary Ellen English, and Denny Scott; her sister-in-law, Patti Potterton; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

She was also survived by her faithful canine companion, "Buddy".

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Bruce Scott and Dickie Scott; her uncle, Eddie Scott; and her mother-in-law, Helen P. Dize.

A memorial service will be Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Christ Fellowship Bible Church in Marion Station with the Rev. Stephen S. Willing officiating. A visitation will be from 11-12. Urn interment will be at a later date in Sunnyridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to, Christ Fellowship Bible Church, 5910 Crisfield Highway, Marion Station, MD 21838; Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802-1733; or , 1850 York Road, Ste. D, Timonium, MD 21093

Arrangements are in the care of Bradshaw & Sons Funeral Home in Crisfield.





