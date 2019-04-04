DELMAR - Terri Sue Littleton died at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Hampton, Va., she was a daughter of the late Warren Callaway and Ruth Young Schrier; and her late stepfather who raised her, Louis Schrier. She grew up in Delmar and attended Delmar High School. She worked as a cashier and manager at Pizza Boys in Delmar. In her younger days she worked at the IGA in Delmar.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Alan C. Littleton of Delmar; daughters, Kim Johnson of Milford and Kristine Littleton of Delmar; five grandchildren; a sister, Nancy Studer; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Jacque Taylor and Betsy Richardson.

A funeral service was held Wednesday March 27, 2019, at Short Funeral Home in Delmar. Interment followed at St. Stephen's Cemetery in Delmar.



