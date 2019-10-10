Terry Lee Martin (1956 - 2019)
Service Information
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD
21804
(410)-742-5141
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Obituary
SALISBURY - Terry Lee Martin died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Born in Baltimore, his parents were the late Robert Martin and Hallie Hoy Colonna.
He was a graduate of Pocomoke High School and served as a Collections Specialist for Delmarva Collections of Salisbury.
He is survived by his siblings, Shelly Mitchell of Pocomoke City, Sherry Mumford of Salisbury, Linda White of Millsboro and Douglas Colonna of Salisbury; and several nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held today, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury. The family will receive guests from 5 to 6 p.m. Interment will be in a private ceremony at a later date at First Baptist Cemetery in Pocomoke City.
Published in NewsZapMD on Oct. 10, 2019
