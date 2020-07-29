Thaddeus 'Thad' M. Borz, Jr., 42
Thaddeus "Thad" M. Borz, Jr., age 42, of Hudson Wharf, Maryland passed on to Heaven peacefully at his home on July 21, 2020. Thad was born in Voorhees, NJ on October 7, 1977, with his twin brother Adam. Through their lives they shared a bond unlike any other that hinged on selflessness and respect.
Thad had many qualities that made him a treasure to friends and family. Thad interacted in this world, as a person with Down's Syndrome. He was not defined by his limitations. Indeed, he was brave in the face of the world. Thad demonstrated his open caring and love each day. His mannerisms and gentleness endeared him to all he met. His unconditional love for those around him found a path to purpose. Thad had a wonderful sense of humor and made those around him laugh daily. He often reminded others that he was not ordinary through his snappy one liners and funny responses followed by his vibrant laugh. Thad had a vivid imagination and leaves behind many memorable stories and experiences to be shared by those who loved him.
Thad loved to spend time around the water. He loved to go swimming, tubing, fishing, and crabbing on the Little Choptank River accompanied by his parents and family. Thad loved Disney and Peanuts movies. He also loved donuts. It was a perfect combination that brought joy to his life. Thad's gentle manner drew animals to him. His love of animals was apparent to all. In his early years, Thad participated in Beagle Field Trials in Southern New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Thad adored his dogs and the time he spent with them.
Thad attended St. Mary's Refuge of Sinners Church. In his youth, he was an alter attendant in his hometown of Hammonton, NJ. More recently, friends will remember him from attending and interacting at Delmarva Community Services over the last two decades. There are few people who can think of Thad without smiling. He had a subtle quality that pulled you toward him and warmed your heart. He never denied someone in need of a hug. In fact, Thad was recognized and loved throughout the community. It was a rare occasion when Thad didn't stumble upon someone he knew or a life he had touched.
Thad is survived by his mother, Patricia Borz and predeceased in death by his father, Thaddeus M. Borz, Sr. of the Hudson Wharf area of Cambridge, MD. Thad is survived by his siblings Theodore Borz of Buena, NJ, Patricia Ruggiero (nee Borz) and Mark Ruggiero of Blackwood, NJ, Judith Adirzone (nee Borz) of Williamstown, NJ and Adam Borz and Heather Borz (nee LaBar) of Williamstown, NJ, nephews and nieces, Meghan Smith (nee Borz) and James Smith, Joseph Adirzone, Taylor Borz, Brenna Borz, Eric Adirzone, Mason Borz, and grand-niece Juniper Smith. Thad had numerous friends, many chosen and loved as family. Thad leaves behind an abundant legacy of love. He will be missed but not forgotten.
A private graveside service will be held with immediate family. Memorial contributions can be sent to the following services which faithfully supported Thad during his life.
