SALISBURY - Thelma Catherine Purnell, formerly of Berlin, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Baycare Assisted Living in Salisbury. Born in Newark, Md., she was the daughter of the late Horace R. and Minnie Tingle Spence.

She was graduated from the former Worcester High School and later received a Teacher's Certificate. She taught first through third grade at the former Original Cedar Chapel Elementary School. She was a lifelong member of Calvary United Methodist Church, where she served as a member of the Steward Board, Usher Board and was a choir member.

Her survivors include three children, Catherine Jones of Severn, Md., Floyd Purnell Jr. of Berlin and John Purnell of Powellville; 12 grandchildren; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; one brother: Robert Spence of Pocomoke City; and a host of nieces and nephews. Her husband, Floyd George Purnell, died in 1991. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Drucilla Purnell; and six siblings.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Calvary United Methodist Church in Berlin, where friends may view one hour prior to service. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Jolley Memorial Chapel in Salisbury.



