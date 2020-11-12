Thelma Rae Powell, 92

SALISBURY - Thelma Rae Kendrick Powell died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Accordius Assisted Living in Charlotte, N.C. Born in Crisfield, she was the daughter of the late Howard Kendrick and Madeline Lane Wright.

She was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church in Fruitland. She had worked part-time at a shirt factory in Fruitland.

She is survived by her son, Harold E. Powell Jr. of Indian Trail, N.C.; five grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Powell Sr.; her daughter, Sandra Joyce Powell Fowler of Matthews, N.C.; her sister, Peggy Joyce Mason of Fruitland; and a granddaughter.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, with a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a short memorial message. Interment will follow at Parsons Cemetery in Salisbury.







