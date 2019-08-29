SALISBURY - Theodore Stanley Dashiell died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Born in Mount Vernon, he was the son of the late Theodore and the Rev. Anna E. Dashiell.

He served in the U.S. Army. Prior to retiring, he was a truck driver. He was a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church, where he served as a former trustee. He was also a member of the American Legion.

He is survived by four sons, Pastor Theodore Dashiell, Jerry Johnson, Deacon Rodney Marshall and Jerry Dashiell; six daughters, Diane Byrd, Pastor Barbara Harmon, Theresa Banks, Cynthia Sessoms-Heath, Tonia Dashiell and Sonia Dashiell Jones; 28 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; several nephews and nieces.

Services are pending. Arrangements are in the care of Lewis N. Watson Funeral Home in Salisbury.



