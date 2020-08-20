Theodore T.

Jefferson, Jr., 73

SALISBURY - Theodore Thomas "Tom" Jefferson, Jr. died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his residence. Born in Delmar, he was the son of the late Theodore Thomas Jefferson Sr. and Mary Agnes Sprague Jefferson.

He is survived by a son, Theodore Thomas Jefferson III of Springfield, W.Va.; and three grandsons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Jefferson.

A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at the Eastern Shore Maryland Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.







