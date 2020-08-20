1/
Theodore T. Jefferson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore T.
Jefferson, Jr., 73
SALISBURY - Theodore Thomas "Tom" Jefferson, Jr. died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at his residence. Born in Delmar, he was the son of the late Theodore Thomas Jefferson Sr. and Mary Agnes Sprague Jefferson.
He is survived by a son, Theodore Thomas Jefferson III of Springfield, W.Va.; and three grandsons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Jefferson.
A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at the Eastern Shore Maryland Veterans Cemetery near Hurlock on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in NewsZapMD on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Eastern Shore Maryland Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved